2024 Homecoming Giving Challenge
Set your Homecoming Out by Giving Back!
This year’s Homecoming Giving Challenge is all about YOU—our alumni—who continue to inspire the next generation of PVAMU legends. This year’s homecoming theme is “Legends and Legacies,” and now is your chance to leave a lasting impact.
We challenge you to support your college or school’s Dean’s Fund. These funds provide critical resources for student scholarships, academic innovation, and professional development—helping today’s students become tomorrow’s legends.
Theatre Department – The Amen Corner Play
2 p.m. | Ann Campbell Black Box Theatre in
Hobart Taylor Building
Audience: Open to the public
Homecoming Gospel Fest
6 p.m. | MSC Opal Johnson Auditorium
Hosted by: Cousin AL and Keita Ifulu
Performances by:
The Baptist Student Movement Choir and Praise Dance
One Accord Ministry
PV Mime Ministry
Min. Lawren Thomas & Voices of Faith Chorale
Patrick D. Williams & Unity In Praise Choir
Carnel Davis & Incorporated To Praise Choir
Maranda Curtis (Headliner)
Student Market Day
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | MSC 1st Floor Foyer
Audience: Open to the public
School of Architecture – Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture
11 a.m. | Nathelyne A. Kennedy Building, Room 143
Audience: Open to the public
School of Architecture – Alumni’s Visitation Week
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Nathelyne A. Kennedy Building, Room 143
Audience: Architecture students
PV – You Know! Mathematics Department T-Shirt Design
3 – 6 p.m. | WR Banks Building, 3rd Floor
Audience: Math majors, math minors, department faculty, non-department faculty, and students interested in mathematics
Athletics – Panther Madness (MBB and WBB Kick-Off)
6 – 8 p.m. | William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Field House (Baby Dome)
Audience: Open to the public
SPIT Knowledge
7 p.m. | MSC Opal Johnson Auditorium
Audience: Open to the public
Mathematics Paint and Sip with a Taco Twist
4 – 6:30 p.m. | WR Banks Building, 3rd Floor
Audience: Math majors and minors, students interested in mathematics
Talent Show
7 – 10:30 p.m. | MSC Opal Johnson Auditorium
Audience: Open to the public
Office for Undergraduate Studies Mix and Mingle
10 a.m. – Noon | Next to Evans Hall (Outside)
Audience: General Studies majors, alumni, and other students
OGS Presents: A Journey from Legends to Legacies, a Homecoming Trivia Showdown
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Panther Room, Athletic Administration Building, 1st Floor
Audience: Invitation only
Super Hump Day
Noon – 2 p.m. | Holland and Gaines Park
Audience: Open to the public
School of Public and Allied Health – The SPAH Lounge
2 – 5 p.m. | Leroy G. Moore Building, Front Patio
Audience: Students, alumni, faculty, staff, advisory council members, friends
School of Public and Allied Health – Elections and Coronation Ball Participation
7 – 9 p.m. | MSC Opal Johnson Auditorium
Audience: Students, faculty, staff
Kings and Queens Coronation Crowning and Ball
7 – 9 p.m. | MSC Opal Johnson Auditorium and MSC Ballroom
Audience: Open to the public
School of Architecture – Arch In The Park
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | School of Architecture
Audience: School of Architecture students
Department of Mathematics – Mathematics Legend and Legacies Speaker
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | WR Banks Building, Room 308
Audience: Math majors & minors, department faculty, non-department faculty, alumni, and students interested in mathematics
Alumni Relations – Staff, Administration and Faculty – Happy Hour/Concert
5:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Panther Retail Center (Panther Plaza) – Breezeway
Audience: PVAMU administration, faculty and staff
Homecoming Concert – Vickeelo and Rob49
Doors open at 7 p.m. | Show 8 – 10 p.m. | William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Field House (Baby Dome)
Audience: Open to the public
Department of Biology – Biology Symposium and Secrets to Success Wraparound
Biology Symposium | 9 a.m. – Noon | E.E. O’Banion Science Building, Room A101
Secrets to Success Wraparound | E.E. O’Banion Science Building, Room A101 and outside the building
Audience: Alumni, students, faculty, and staff
Alumni Relations – Golden Anniversary Class – Campus Tour
9:30 a.m. | Welcome Center
Audience: Invitation only
Department of Chemical Engineering – Alumni Mixer with Students
10 a.m. – Noon | Chemical Engineering Conference Room and Lab Area, C. L. Wilson Building, Room 200A
Audience: Alumni and students
Alumni Relations – Golden Anniversary Class – Cooperative Extension Presentation
10:30 a.m. | Carden-Waller Building Auditorium
Audience: Invitation only
Alumni Relations – 9th Bi-Annual Miss Prairie View A&M University Reunion
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Willie A. Tempton, Sr. Memorial Student Center, Ballroom A
Audience: Invitation only
Alumni Relations – Golden Anniversary Class Lunch
Noon | Memorial Student Center Cafeteria
Audience: Golden Anniversary Class of 1974
Department of Mathematics – Math on the Move! Mathematics Alumni Meet and Greet
Noon – 2:30 p.m. | WR Banks Building, 3rd Floor
Audience: Alumni, math majors and minors, faculty, and students interested in mathematics
Auxiliary Services – Homecoming Food Truck Parks
Noon – 10 p.m. | North and South Exterior Sides of Panther Stadium
Audience: Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visitors
School of Public Allied Health – SPAH Lounge
1 – 4 p.m. | In front of the Leroy Moore Jr. Building (Patio)
Audience: Alumni, faculty, staff, and students
Alumni Relations – Dear Young Alumni Concert
2 – 6 p.m. | Holland and Gaines Park
Audience: Young alumnus 2009-forward, Limited seating available
Alumni Relations – Golden Anniversary Class – Attendance at National Alumni Association Annual Homecoming Banquet
6:30 – 10 p.m. | Memorial Student Center Ballroom
Audience: Golden Anniversary Class – Class of 1974
Alumni Relations – Club 1876 – R&B
Grassy tailgate area behind the post office (Lot 95)
Audience: Open to the public
Stage Breaker Step Show
Doors open at 7 p.m. | Show 8 – 11 p.m. | William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Field House (Baby Dome)
Audience: Alumni members or greek organizations and student members
Ag Business – Lindsey Weatherspoon Breakfast
7 – 10 a.m. | Agriculture/Business Building
Audience: Alumni, students, and friends
College of Nursing – Homecoming Kick-off and Pep-Rally
7:30 a.m. | Main Campus
Audience: Parade attendees
College of Education – Homecoming Breakfast
7:30 – 8:30 a.m. | Delco 169
Audience: Faculty, staff, and students
Department of Mathematics – Alumni Meet and Greet and Parade Viewing
8 – 10:30 a.m. | WR Banks Building, 3rd Floor
Audience: Alumni, math majors and minors, faculty, and students interested in mathematics
Homecoming Parade
9 – 11 a.m. | University Drive
Grand Marshal: President Tomikia P. LeGrande
Audience: Open to the public
2024 Homecoming Vendor Market
9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Parking Lot 91
Audience: Open to the public
Athletics – SWAC Pepsi/Walmart Activation
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Panther Stadium’s surrounding area | Space #1: By Alumni Parking Lot | Space #2: Within Concourse
Giveaways
2 Chainz performance from 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Audience: Open to the public
PVAMU HC24 Parade and College of Business Homecoming Brunch
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Agriculture/Business Building Courtyard and Foyer
Audience: Alumni, faculty, students, and staff
College of Arts and Sciences – BCAS Shindig
11 a.m. | E.E. O’Banion Science Building Foyer
Audience: Faculty, staff, students, and alumni
The Roy G. Perry College of Engineering Tailgate and Solar Lab Grand Opening
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | ENCARB Roy G. Perry College of Engineering complex
Audience: Open to the public
Homecoming Food Truck Parks
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | North and south exterior sides of Panther Stadium
Audience: Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visitors
President’s Luncheon
11:30 a.m. | MSC Ballroom
Audience: Invitation only
Homecoming Tailgate Experience
Pre-game: Noon – 2 p.m. | Post-game: 4:30 – 11 p.m. | Tent City
Audience: Open to the public
Athletics Homecoming Football Game
2 p.m. | Panther Stadium
Audience: Open to the public
Alumni Relations – Homecoming Close-Out Concert
6 – 11 p.m. | Field behind the post office
Audience: Open to the public
Club 1876 The Finale
7 p.m. – Midnight | Lot 95 Tailgate, Grassy area
Audience: Open to the public
Campus Clean Up
10 a.m. | Meet in front of the PVAMU Soccer Field for breakfast, refreshments, and assignments
Audience: Students, faculty, and staff